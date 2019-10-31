Five nominees for World Rugby Team and Coach of the Year awards

The candidates to succeed Ireland and Joe Schmidt as World Rugby Team and Coach of the Year have been announced.

England’s success in reaching Saturday’s World Cup final against South Africa has seen the team and head coach Eddie Jones shortlisted for awards.

England are one of five nominees for team of the year alongside the Springboks, tournament hosts Japan, and beaten semi-finalists New Zealand and Wales.

The same five teams provide the coach of the year candidates, with Jones hoping to win the honour for the second time but facing competition from Rassie Erasmus, Jamie Joseph, Steve Hansen, and Warren Gatland.

The shortlists were drawn up by a panel comprising former internationals Brian O’Driscoll, Maggie Alphonsi, and Agustin Pichot, and former coaches Nick Mallett and Clive Woodward.

The winners will be announced at the World Rugby awards in Tokyo on Sunday.