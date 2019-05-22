Five Connacht, Munster and Ulster players nominated for Pro14 Dream Team

18 Irish-based players are among the 45 nominees for the Pro14 team of the year.

The 'Dream Team' will be revealed tomorrow evening, having been voted on by a panel of over 75 media members, including former players, coaches, and journalists.

Benetton lead the way with seven nominations after a season in which they became the first Italian team to reach the Pro14 knock-out stages.

Scotland's Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors are next with six nominations apiece. Connacht, Munster, and Ulster have five nominations each, while finalists Leinster have three.

Connacht's half-backs Caolin Blade and Jack Carty are both nominated, as well as centre pairing Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell, and flanker Colby Fainga'a.

Four of Munster's nominees are forwards, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, and CJ Stander. Full-back Mike Haley is the other player to get the nod.

Ulster front-rowers Eric O’Sullivan and Rob Herring are joined on the shortlist by Marcel Coetzee, John Cooney, and Stuart McCloskey.

Leinster's nominees are Scott Fardy, Max Deegan, and James Lowe.

The team will be revealed tomorrow night in a TV special broadcast on eir sport 1 at 7pm.

Guinness Pro14 Dream Team Nominees 2019

Loosehead Prop

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster); Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

Hooker

Epalahame Faiva (Benetton Rugby); Rob Herring (Ulster); Ken Owens (Scarlets)

Tighthead Prop

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Marco Riccioni (Benetton Rugby)

Second Row

Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby)

Second Row

Scott Fardy (Leinster); Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors); Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)

Blindside Flanker

Max Deegan (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster); Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues)

Openside Flanker

Colby Fainga'a (Connacht), Braam Steyn (Benetton); Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

No 8

Marcel Coetzee (Ulster), Bill Mata (Edinburgh), CJ Stander (Munster)

Scrum-Half

Caolin Blade (Connacht); John Cooney (Ulster); Dewaldt Duvenage (Benetton)

Out-half

Jack Carty (Connacht); Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors); Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh)

Left Wing

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh); James Lowe (Leinster); Rabz Maxwane (Toyota Cheetahs)

Inside Centre

Bundee Aki (Connacht); Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Blues); Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Outside Centre

Tom Farrell (Connacht); Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues); Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors)

Right Wing

Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby); Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets); Ratuva Tavuyara (Benetton Rugby)

Full Back

Dan Evans (Ospreys); Mike Haley (Munster); Matthew Morgan (Cardiff Blues)