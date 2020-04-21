News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean stands down amid homophobia allegations

By Press Association
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 09:57 AM

Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean has stood down from his role following allegations of homophobia.

The Sunday Times reported a recording of Kean, while he was in charge of the Fiji prison service, in which the paper alleged he used homophobic language.

Kean’s candidature for the World Rugby executive committee has also been withdrawn.

A World Rugby statement read: “World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport’s strong and inclusive values and bye-laws extremely seriously.

Sir Bill Beaumont is standing for re-election (Brian Lawles/PA)

“While it is important to stress that any allegations must be validated, following dialogue with World Rugby, the Fiji Rugby Union recognises the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated, and that it is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the council and his executive committee candidature be withdrawn.

“The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that its seat on the World Rugby Council will be filled by union CEO John O’Connor.”

The FRU supported Sir Bill Beaumont’s bid for re-election as chairman of the global governing body.

Beaumont and former Argentina scrum-half Agustin Pichot are the contenders for the position of World Rugby chairman for the next four years in elections due to be held next month.

