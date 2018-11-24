Home»sport

Fiji celebrate first-ever win over France

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 10:52 PM

Fiji recorded a first-ever victory over France as they ran out 21-14 winners in Paris.

The visitors went ahead on 19 minutes through a try from centre Semi Radrada, with Ben Volavola successfully kicking the conversion.

France, though, turned things around to lead 14-12 at the interval after two converted tries from captain Guilhem Guirado edged the home side in front, the second coming in added time.

Wing Josua Tuisova had gone over for Fiji on 30 minutes, with Veriniki Goneva seeing his try chalked off before the break.

Fiji, however, regained control as Volavola, who plays his club rugby for French side Racing 92, kicked over three penalties in the second half to secure a memorable victory for the Pacific Islanders.


