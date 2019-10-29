Ferreira extends Munster contract as Rowntree links up with squad

JP Ferreira, the Munster defence coach, has renewed his contract by another two years, while further positive news for the province is that Graham Rowntree, the former England prop, has arrived to take over from Jerry Flannery as forwards coach.

Ferreira will remain with the province until June 2022. His family made the move to Limerick in December 2017 with the South African making an immediate impact under Head Coach Johann van Graan.

The province held the best defensive record in the Guinness PRO14 and had the meanest defence in the Champions Cup pool stages for the past two seasons.

On the squad front, there were no fresh injuries picked up in Munster’s bonus-point win over Ospreys on Friday night. Flanker Chris Cloete has recovered from an ankle injury and is back in full training.

Munster’s World Cup contingent will return next week with Joey Carbery set to rehab an ankle injury that he was managing throughout the World Cup. Prop Ciaran Parker continues to rehab a calf injury.