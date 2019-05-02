NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Fergus McFadden banned for the rest of the season after headbutt

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 06:12 PM

Fergus McFadden has been ruled out for the rest of the season after receiving a six-week ban for a headbutt in Leinster's Pro14 clash with Ulster on Saturday.

He will miss the Heineken Champions Cup final against Saracens as well as the rest of the Pro 14 campaign.

The winger was cited after the incident with Ulster's Sean Reidy during Saturday's 14-13 defeat at Kingspan Stadium.

He did not receive a card at the time, despite a TMO review.

The disciplinary panel concluded that McFadden should have been red carded under Law 9.12 (Striking with head) and that the contact to the head was intentional with a mid-range entry point of 10 weeks.

That was reduced to six weeks due to his previous disciplinary record, acceptance of culpability, and his remorse.

To ensure the six-week ban accounts for meaningful matches, McFadden will be suspended until midnight on Sunday, August 25.

