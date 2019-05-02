Fergus McFadden banned for the rest of the season after headbutt

Fergus McFadden has been ruled out for the rest of the season after receiving a six-week ban for a headbutt in Leinster's Pro14 clash with Ulster on Saturday.

He will miss the Heineken Champions Cup final against Saracens as well as the rest of the Pro 14 campaign.

The winger was cited after the incident with Ulster's Sean Reidy during Saturday's 14-13 defeat at Kingspan Stadium.

He did not receive a card at the time, despite a TMO review.

"I'm alright, but I got a headbutt in the face!" Ulster No 8 Sean Reidy is unhappy with referee George Clancy's decison not to show a card to Leinster's Fergus McFadden following an inconclusive TMO. #ULSvLEI #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/ElGghjpnJA — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 27, 2019

The disciplinary panel concluded that McFadden should have been red carded under Law 9.12 (Striking with head) and that the contact to the head was intentional with a mid-range entry point of 10 weeks.

That was reduced to six weeks due to his previous disciplinary record, acceptance of culpability, and his remorse.

To ensure the six-week ban accounts for meaningful matches, McFadden will be suspended until midnight on Sunday, August 25.