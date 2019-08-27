News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Felix Jones in mix to join South Africa set-up

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 10:41 PM

By Craig Ray

Felix Jones could join the Springboks coaching set-up ahead of the World Cup, according to reports in South Africa. Head coach Rassie Erasmus is on the lookout for a new attack coach after Swys de Bruin stepped down earlier this month.

Former Munster head coach Erasmus has already brought Jacques Nienaber and Aled Waters from the province to join the national team. Ex-Ireland international Jones left the Munster coaching team earlier this year. He and Jerry Flannery stepped away after declining their respective contract offers.

Meanwhile, South African international Eben Etzebeth says he has been assured by police that he will not be implicated in an assault case following allegations he was involved in an incident at Langebaan at the weekend.

The accusations against Etzebeth — based on a grainy and dark video — suggested he had assaulted and pointed a gun at a homeless man in the West Coast town. The 27-year-old has since told South African media that he has spoken to police about the incident.

“They said everything is fine. Now I can just focus on the World Cup,” said Etzebeth. “It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media,” he said. “Multiple witnesses can corroborate that.”

Quirke's Final Preview: Kerry's matchups. The Fenton factor. Walsh wildcard. Gough controversy

He added: “I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport I love.”

Etzebeth was part of the South Africa squad who reached the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and is now set to travel to Japan with the side, who begin their campaign against defending champions New Zealand on 21 September.

The South African Rugby Union released a statement saying it would “co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary”.

“SARU is a law-abiding member of South African society and has no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse,” the statement added.

“Our Rugby World Cup squad will have no place for anyone who transgresses those principles.”

