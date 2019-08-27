News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Felix Jones could join South Africa as attack coach for World Cup - reports

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 02:31 PM

Felix Jones could join the Springboks coaching set-up ahead of the World Cup, according to reports in South Africa.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus is on the look out for a new attack coach after Swys de Bruin stepped down earlier this month.

Former Munster head coach Erasmus has already brought Jacques Nienaber and Aled Waters from the province to join the national team.

Ex-Ireland international Jones left the Munster coaching team earlier this year.

He and Jerry Flannery stepped away after declining their respective contract offers.

