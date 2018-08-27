Home»Sport

Fears Conor Murray may miss Munster's opening two Champions Cup games

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 04:14 PM

There are fears Conor Murray could miss Munster's opening two games in this season's Champions Cup.

The Ireland scrum-half is dealing with a persistent neck injury.

It was expected that Murray would miss the opening two to three games of the Pro 14 season, but that break could be extended to October.

Munster's Pro 14 campaign begins against the Cheetahs on Saturday, while their European seasons starts with games against Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester.

The province's young guns lost their final pre-season game on Friday 12-0 to Exeter.

Munster boss, Johann van Graan, said after the game that his options for Saturday are limited.

He said: "Currently I don’t have a lot of options available to pick, currently we only have three wings training with us. No, if you call it a headache it can go both ways.

“I thought Liam Coombes really did well. I thought Shane, again, really did well. But it is such a long season, you are going to need or use more than 50 guys. We used more than 50 guys last season, so you have to give these players opportunity to play and this team (that faced Exeter) will definitely not go out for the next part of the season as a team because such a lot of guys are yet to come back.

“If you quickly go through it, James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Chris Cloete, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Donoghue — that is only in the forwards — that still need to come into the team.

“Then you have Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Tyler Bleyendaal, Chris Farrell, Jaco Taute, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, Ronan O’Mahony, and I may have left one out. I don’t want to use it as an excuse."


KEYWORDS

rugbyMunsterConor Murray

Related Articles

Van Graan insists Munster looking at bigger picture after pre-season defeat

Ronan O’Gara tips Paulie to pass coaching test in Paris

Exeter Chiefs stun depleted Munster in Champions Cup dress rehearsal

O'Gara: Joey Carbery may prove the missing piece in Munster puzzle

More in this Section

Hearts manager Craig Levein ‘recovering well’ after hospital treatment

Mohamed Salah tweet revives dispute with Egypt football authorities

Declan Rice 'still deliberating' international future as Martin O'Neill names Ireland squad

5 things we learned from an eventful Belgian Grand Prix


Today's Stories

Hurlers whose swing makes them identifiable

Cork need to put steel fist into silk glove

Ode to a joyous championship

Savouring every moment of a journey 45 years in the making

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 25, 2018

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 41
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »