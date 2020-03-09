News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Farrell not ruling Carbery out of Aussie tour

Farrell not ruling Carbery out of Aussie tour
By Brendan O'Brien
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 08:50 PM

Joey Carbery has not been ruled out of Ireland’s summer tour to Australia.

Munster confirmed earlier this month that their out-half would miss the remainder of this season when, while already sidelined with a wrist injury, he underwent surgery on the ankle problem which hampered his World Cup and more.

The province went as far as to say that the Athy man was expected to return to training this summer for the start of pre-season.

“Well, we’ll see,” said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell when asked if the two-test trip Down Under was a possibility. “We certainly won’t throw him back in if he’s undercooked, but if he is going great guns by then he’s in the frame like anyone else.”

Carbery managed a total of just 32 minutes for his province this season, across two interpro games at the turn of the New Year.

He made just four appearances for Ireland, the first when he damaged his ankle in the World Cup warm-up against Italy: “I’m gutted for Joey,” said Farrell who is clearly mindful of the need to get the player fully fit after two seasons of injury torment.

“He’s been through a lot over the last few seasons, but I’ve spoken to him a couple of times and his luck will turn. It will.

“He needs to do the right thing and get himself fully fit and we’ll make sure that we help Munster to try and make that happen. But his luck will turn and he’ll be back. He’s a great human being for one, and he’s a class player as well.”

Farrell was also upbeat about the progress being made by the Leinster pair of Dan Leavy and Jack Conan. Leavy has been out for almost a year now with a serious knee injury. Conan is rehabbing a foot broken on duty in Japan late last year.

“We hope to see them back sooner rather than later,” said the Ireland head coach.

READ MORE

Joe Marler cited over Alun Wyn Jones incident

More on this topic

Connacht topple Southern Kings despite Peter Robb’s early red cardConnacht topple Southern Kings despite Peter Robb’s early red card

Our backs are against the wall, says FriendOur backs are against the wall, says Friend

Munster play up Scarlets’ talentsMunster play up Scarlets’ talents

Hanrahan: Young guns keeping us on our toesHanrahan: Young guns keeping us on our toes

TOPIC: Pro14

More in this Section

Dalo's GAA Show: The referees strike backDalo's GAA Show: The referees strike back

'Gutted' - Andy Farrell admits Ireland deflated at having to put Six Nations ambitions on hold'Gutted' - Andy Farrell admits Ireland deflated at having to put Six Nations ambitions on hold

Handshake taken out of Irish footballHandshake taken out of Irish football

McCarthy gets good news on McClean and StevensMcCarthy gets good news on McClean and Stevens


Lifestyle

A Haribo ring he presented to Lianne Healy during a quiet movie night together went from being “a joke to a jelly ring on her finger”, according to Quinton Page.Wedding of the Week: Love me Tinder, love me true...

The artist’s eye of Mick O’Dea has provided him with some interesting insights into how people looked in the 1916-23 period, writes Richard FitzpatrickMick O'Dea: Dedicated follower of independence-era fashion

Mum of Frankie, a baby with Down syndrome, talks to Helen O'Callaghan about fighting every step of the way for what Frankie needsMum fighting for baby Frankie: 'She doesn’t need to be on waiting lists'

“Isn't that where they got the Koh-i-Noor diamond from?”The Podcast Corner: Diamond podcast sheds new light on empire

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »