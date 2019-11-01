Farrell earns first start of the season as Connacht travel to Ospreys

Connacht centre Tom Farrell is set for his first start of the Guinness Pro14 season as his side travel to take on the Ospreys tomorrow.

Farrell is included following his two tries against the Cheetahs in The Sportsground last weekend.

Farrell and his midfield partner Peter Robb are included in a back line that also features winger Niyi Adeolokun, who was man-of-the-match against the Cheetahs, John Porch, and Darragh Leader, on his return from injury.

The impressive Conor Fitzgerald continues at out-half alongside Kieran Marmion who has scored three tries in the opening four games of the season.

In the pack, injury has forced head coach Andy Friend to make a number of changes. Dominic Robertson McCoy replaces Finlay Bealham at tighthead, while there is a new second row with Ultan Dillane and Joe Maksymiw coming in from the start.

There is a settled look about the back row, where captain Jarrad Butler is named at openside with Eoghan Masterson at blindside, and Paul Boyle at number 8.

Connacht: Darragh Leader; Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Peter Robb, John Porch; Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Ultan Dillane, Joe Maksymiw; Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (c), Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Matthew Burke, Conor Kenny, Cillian Gallagher, Robin Copeland, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Stephen Fitzgerald.

Ospreys: Cai Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Scott Williams, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Tom Williams; Luke Price, Matthew Aubrey; Rhodri Jones, Sam Parry, Tom Botha; Marvin Orie, Lloyd Ashley; Dan Lydiate (c), Olly Cracknell, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Gareth Thomas, Ma’afu Fia, Sam Cross, Morgan Morris, Reuben Morgan-Williams, James Hook, Lesley Klim.