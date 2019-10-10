News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fan anger and confusion at cancelled #RWC2019 matches

A view of the press briefing ahead of Typhoon Hagibis ©INPHO/James Crombie
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 12:23 PM

Rugby fans in Japan and around the world have reacted with anger and confusion to this morning's news that two Rugby World Cup pool stage matches have been cancelled.

New Zealand's Pool B game with Italy and the Pool C showdown between France and England have both been cancelled, with the crucial Pool A clash between Japan and Scotland also under threat due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Cancellation Implications: What Typhoon Hagibis means for each RWC2019 group

Fans have taken to social media to express their anger at the decision, with many left wondering why contingency plans aren't in place in the middle of typhoon season. There is also no shortage of sympathy for both the Italians and Scots, with Conor O'Shea's side contending with a premature World Cup exit, and Scotland facing a weekend of much uncertainty.

World Rugby are facing criticism for not being suitably prepared for this eventuality even though there was always a risk of typhoons disrupting the tournament.

There has been plenty of consternation regarding Scotland's situation, who potentially could be eliminated without being able to affect matters on the field of play.

Credit must go to those who can see the lighter side however:

For fans who have made the trip to Japan, the cancellations are a bitter pill to swallow.

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The is the nightmare scenario RWC feared'

Many are left questioning why the games can't be rescheduled.

As one social media user pointed out, the last World Cup encounter between New Zealand and Italy also finished in a draw, if you are willing to count different sports!

And what of the players who will now be denied the opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals?

Expect #TyphoonHagibis to remain trending throughout the weekend!


