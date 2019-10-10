Fan anger and confusion at cancelled #RWC2019 matches

Rugby fans in Japan and around the world have reacted with anger and confusion to this morning's news that two Rugby World Cup pool stage matches have been cancelled.

New Zealand's Pool B game with Italy and the Pool C showdown between France and England have both been cancelled, with the crucial Pool A clash between Japan and Scotland also under threat due to Typhoon Hagibis.

READ MORE Cancellation Implications: What Typhoon Hagibis means for each RWC2019 group

Fans have taken to social media to express their anger at the decision, with many left wondering why contingency plans aren't in place in the middle of typhoon season. There is also no shortage of sympathy for both the Italians and Scots, with Conor O'Shea's side contending with a premature World Cup exit, and Scotland facing a weekend of much uncertainty.

Imagine being the @Scotlandteam players & what they must be going through. And it’s possible to feel for them while understanding the threat to human life from #TyphoonHagibis — Sonja McLaughlan (@Sonjamclaughlan) October 10, 2019

World Rugby are facing criticism for not being suitably prepared for this eventuality even though there was always a risk of typhoons disrupting the tournament.

There has been plenty of consternation regarding Scotland's situation, who potentially could be eliminated without being able to affect matters on the field of play.

Absolutely no way a World Cup match with so much riding on it should be cancelled. World Rugby have to find a way to play Japan vs Scotland. Can’t knock a team out like that. #RWC2019 — Marcello Cossali-Francis (@marcello95cf) October 9, 2019

Credit must go to those who can see the lighter side however:

I dont follow the rugby, right? But if Scotland get eliminated from the rugby world cup because of weather, it's the most Scottish way of being put out of a tournament ever. — The Weeman (@TheWeeman7) October 9, 2019

For fans who have made the trip to Japan, the cancellations are a bitter pill to swallow.

Absolutely Gutted... Come all this way & the game is unfortunately cancelled! Itinerary now changed, let’s visit Kobe lnstead & keep the Japanese excursion alive 🇯🇵 #RWC19 #TyphoonHagibis https://t.co/H3kELHBZRR — Jake Mallen (@_JMallen) October 10, 2019

Many are left questioning why the games can't be rescheduled.

This whole #RWC2019 thing is a total farce. The tournament is spread over a ridiculous length of time and they can't just rearrange new dates for games rather than declaring scoreless draws??? — Derrick Lynch (@DLynchSport) October 10, 2019

As one social media user pointed out, the last World Cup encounter between New Zealand and Italy also finished in a draw, if you are willing to count different sports!

The last time New Zealand and Italy drew at a World Cup was only nine and a bit years ago, a shock 1-1 at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in Nelspruit. #RWC2019 — Jonty Mark (@jontymark) October 10, 2019

And what of the players who will now be denied the opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals?

In the chaos of Typhoon Hagibis, spare a thought for Italy. Ghiraldini was set for a 20min farewell cameo against NZ in the final rugby match of his 15yr career. He spent months rehabbing and broke down in tears when news of cancellation broke in training. Sombre mood in Toyota. October 10, 2019

Expect #TyphoonHagibis to remain trending throughout the weekend!