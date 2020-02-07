News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fan abuse after Scotland defeat was ‘tiny incident’, says England boss Jones

By Press Association
Friday, February 07, 2020 - 02:21 PM

England head coach Eddie Jones reflected on the time he was targeted by fans after his side’s Six Nations defeat to Scotland two years ago by revealing it is a regular occurrence.

Travelling back to London the day after the 25-13 Calcutta Cup loss in Edinburgh, Jones was physically and verbally abused, first by a trio of Scotland supporters at a railway station in Manchester and then on the train down to London.

Jones had stopped off to watch Manchester United defeat Chelsea at Old Trafford as a guest of Sir Alex Ferguson, but said this time he will head straight home with the team.

Eddie Jones has been in charge of England since 2015 (David Davies/PA)
“I have checked the Premier League schedule and I am not going to any games!” Jones said.

“It was a tiny incident, it wasn’t of any significance. That happens every day. What do you reckon happens when I walk down the street?

“Some people say nice things, some people are into you. It happens every day. If you didn’t want it you don’t do this job.”

Eddie Jones rugby union Six Nations

