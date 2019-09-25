Experience lacking but optimism in plentiful supply

Teams will go to great and terrible lengths to bond and foster the sort of togetherness of the pitch that can prove the difference on it.

Forfeits, initiation rituals, costume parties... You name it and the odds are that someone out there has utilised it to relieve the monotonous boredom of life in camp or on the road but it doesn’t always have to be imaginative or weird. Sometimes a good old song will do the trick.

The Japanese rugby team are no different. For some reason, Jamie Joseph’s players like to belt out the old Backstreet Boys number ‘I Want It That Way’ at the end of a meeting or a session. There’s no accounting for taste but, hey, if it works then so what?

It’s clearly an unlikely choice, a 20-year old ditty from an American boy band whose heyday came and went before many of Japan’s players were nodding their heads to anything more than nursery rhymes. But there’s a line in it about “two worlds apart” that strikes a cord this week.

Japan have played 32 games since the 2015 World Cup, including last Friday’s opener against Russia. Only 13 of them were against tier-one opposition. Ireland, across the same period, have run out 45 times and all bar six have been against the game’s market leaders. That’s three times as many as Japan.

But it depends on how you spin stats, doesn’t it?

Japanese scrum-half Yutaka Nagare pointed out yesterday that they had faced all of the recognised tier-one nations across the last four-year cycle. That is progress given where they had come from but it still leaves them miles behind the likes of Ireland.

He himself went 10 months without facing a top European or southern hemisphere nation. The four caps he won as an international came against Hong Kong and Korea. It’s hard to know what he would have learned from those experiences.

Nagare, when asked about this sort of discrepancy, explained that Japan do what they could to replicate the challenge the likes of Ireland poses in training.

That’s like preparing for a Leaving Cert maths exam with an abacus. Japan found out just how wide the gap between them and their next opponents back in 2017 when an Ireland side devoid of their British and Irish Lions pulled away to claim both tests on a summer tour to these parts.

“I was involved in both,” he recalled of those games two years ago. “What we learned is that it is important that we don’t make any mistakes. We have to be decisive in what we do to beat a team like Ireland. If we don’t have those things then we can’t even be competitive against a quality side like that.

“After that, we played the Wallabies, France, All Blacks, France and the Springboks. In four years, we have played all of the tier-one nations and we also played in Super Rugby as well.

"Through all of that experience and the hard work, we know how to beat the best teams in the world. And we’ve got highly experienced coaches setting out a great plan, so that’s why we are very confident in our ability.”

Fine words but Scotland showed last week that there is a chasm between talking the talk and walking the walk. There is a realisation among the Japanese players that they need pretty much everything to slot seamlessly into place if Ireland are to be downed.

It’s not an outcome you could predict given their sometimes nervy and imperfect performance against the Russians in Tokyo though there was no talk of ‘work-ons’ when Nagare outlined the plan of action for this next Pool A fixture.

“The reason why we have the same theme (intent) for the Ireland game is because, when we reviewed the Russia game, we were actually better than we thought on game day.

"We were put under pressure and there were mistakes, which saw us get flustered a bit, but the coaches reviewed it and the stats show that we were actually playing quite well.

So as long as we execute our plans, we have the ability to beat Ireland. It’s all about mentally believing that and having that intent and details to make sure that we have the confidence to win.

"The leaders are really driving that message to the rest of the team. We are confident that we can beat anyone, whether Ireland are the best team or they are ranked first or second whatever it is, we have prepared well, so we are confident we can beat them.”

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we

outbok the Boks?