Ever heard of Tagir Gadzhiev? The daily Rugby World Cup newsletter from the sports desk

Ever heard of Tagir Gadzhiev?

Neither had we before Donal Lenihan mentioned the Russian openside in The Daily Donal this afternoon. The 25-year-old plies his trade for Russian professional outfit RC Kuban - but maybe not for long.

Our man Lenihan says the Russian seven has been a revelation in the two games to date against Japan and in today’s 34-9 defeat to Samoa. With so many scouts in Japan searching for that hidden gem, Donal reckons it won’t be long before we see Gadzhiev in the Heineken European Cup.

In his ‘Inside the World Cup’ column for the print edition of Wednesday’s Irish Examiner, Lenihan also takes the officiating in the opening series of games to task, and believes Wayne Barnes’ yellow card decision on Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne on Sunday in Yokohama was ‘harsh in the extreme’

He is not alone in his criticism of the inconsistent officiating. World Rugby today issued an extraordinary statement criticising the performance of referees at the World Cup after only eight games.

There’s no indication the war of words between Australia and Fiji over Reece Hodge’s controversial hit last Saturday is dissipating. Fiji coach John McKee has lashed out at Australian counterpart Michael Cheika, suggesting the Wallaby has a different idea of the ‘spirit of the game’ amid a row over Reece Hodge's alleged high tackle.

The Irish camp has been meeting the media today, with Dave Kilcoyne chatting to our man Simon Lewis on the importance of making an immediate impact when given game time at this World Cup

Johnny Sexton did not train fully today but Ireland still expect him to face Japan on Saturday in Shizuoka .

The Scottish fallout from Sunday continues with Duncan Taylor admitting players are bracing themselves for the storm of criticism after their dismal start to the World Cup

Brendan O’Brien is with the Japanese today and marvelling at their no-nonsense honesty when asked a straight question by hacks - it’s a bit of a culture shock for those weaned on Six Nations or Champions Cup week press conferences.

Today we have Yusuke Kizu all but accusing Cian Healy of scrummaging illegally

Game on as they say…

