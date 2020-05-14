News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

European chiefs considering return to 24-club Champions Cup

By Colm O'Connor
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 05:27 PM

European chiefs considering return to 24-club Champions Cup

European Rugby chiefs are considering a 24-club Heineken Champions Cup next season.

The move is part of the contingency planning officials are undertaking due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new format, if passed, would include representatives from each of Europe’s leading league competitions next season and would be played over eight weekends.

However, tournament officials remain "committed" to concluding this season's competition if possible and have targeted a weekend in mid-October to play the final - along with the Challenge Cup decider.

In a statement issued this evening, European Professional Club Rugby officials said that: "As part of its future planning, and with the extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront, EPCR can confirm that a number of tournament formats are being considered for the 2020/21 season.

"Ongoing discussions with EPCR’s league and union shareholders regarding new formats have included the possibility of a 24-club Heineken Champions Cup with eight representatives from each of Europe’s leading league competitions, played over eight weekends. If adopted, any new format would apply to next season’s tournament only on an exceptional basis.

"In the meantime, EPCR remains committed to making every effort to conclude the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season subject to official advice and with the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, supporters and the wider rugby community in mind.

"It is hoped that the 2020 finals could be staged on 16 and 17 October."

More on this topic

Premiership clubs face titles being stripped for future salary cap breachesPremiership clubs face titles being stripped for future salary cap breaches

Kieran Marmion was left speechless by call that ended World Cup dreamKieran Marmion was left speechless by call that ended World Cup dream

Head coach Brad Mooar and Wales international Hadleigh Parkes to leave ScarletsHead coach Brad Mooar and Wales international Hadleigh Parkes to leave Scarlets

Agustin Pichot resigns from World Rugby Council after election defeatAgustin Pichot resigns from World Rugby Council after election defeat


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Premiership clubs face titles being stripped for future salary cap breachesPremiership clubs face titles being stripped for future salary cap breaches

Guineas to take centre stage in planned bumper return for racingGuineas to take centre stage in planned bumper return for racing

Glenn Murray asks why there is ‘such a rush’ to restart the Premier LeagueGlenn Murray asks why there is ‘such a rush’ to restart the Premier League

Ricciardo to join McLaren and Sainz to replace Vettel at Ferrari in 2021Ricciardo to join McLaren and Sainz to replace Vettel at Ferrari in 2021


Lifestyle

Two of the doughtiest women in Irish food, sisters Hannah and Rachel Dare, of the very splendid Organico shop, cafe, bakery and health food store, in Bantry, have had a thriving online business for some time.The Menu: care packages, fresh bread and Turkish dining

Maresa Fagan says despite Covid-19, GPs are immunising as normal against a number of illnesses. There is no need for parents to be afraid.Children's vaccinations still routine, despite virus

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Thursday's TV highlights: Charlie Brooker, Liam Brady

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »