News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Established Scotland stars could miss out on World Cup, warns coach

Established Scotland stars could miss out on World Cup, warns coach
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Several established Scotland players could be left disappointed as Gregor Townsend prepares to swing the World Cup axe, assistant coach Danny Wilson has warned.

The Dark Blues have stepped up their preparations for the tournament in Japan with a training camp in St Andrews and Wilson says competition has never been fiercer.

Head coach Townsend was forced to adapt during this year’s Guinness Six Nations as injuries left his original blueprint in tatters.

But that opened the door for rookies like Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner and Darcy Graham to impress and all took their chance.

Now, with the casualty list clearing, Wilson admits there will be surprises when the current 44-man training squad is slashed to leave the group of 31 who will board September’s flight to the Far East.

He said: “We’re in that nice fluffy time when everyone’s getting on really well because there’s no selection, but that’s around the corner for us.

I’m seeing a Scotland squad that – touch wood – is all fit and I’m seeing lots of competition for places and an intensity in training.

“Genuinely there’s places up for grabs. The bonus of the Six Nations this year is that players got opportunities off the back of injuries, but those players took those opportunities.

READ MORE

All Blacks ‘hopeful’ Retallick will be fit for World Cup after shoulder injury

“That gives a real selection headache when players come back fit.

In Scotland we need that competition and depth, and the bonus from the Six Nations is that we’re developing that.

Wilson was brought in last year to replace forwards coach Dan McFarland after he was head-hunted for the top job at Ulster.

Under Wilson’s predecessor, the Scotland pack was a well-oiled machine, but it has taken the former Dragons, Scarlets and Cardiff Blues set-piece expert time to get his ideas across.

However, the three-month build-up to Scotland’s first Pool A clash against Ireland in Yokohama on September 22 has given him ample opportunity to get to the bottom of the problems that blighted Townsend’s team as they finished fifth in the Six Nations with just a win and a draw.

He said: “The time makes a huge difference. Before a test match you’re trying to ram a huge amount in.

“This is far different, like a pre-season, so you’ve got a chance to work on the finer detail.

“Slowly but surely (I’ve been putting my stamp on things). It’s been well documented that during the Six Nations we had a different group in terms of the injuries we had.

“Now to have the likes of John Barclay back in the squad, to work with these guys and see a healthy squad that we didn’t have during the Six Nations, it’s been good for me to build relationships and spend more time on the training pitch.

“During the Six Nations we were number one at scrum time on our own ball, but we need to improve on opposition ball a bit because sometimes we were under pressure.

“Line-out wise, our ball was also pretty good, the drive attack and defence was reasonably good.

“We probably want to affect opposition ball a little more, because perhaps we set a foundation to make sure no-one drove against us, but it affected our ability to steal in the air. We need a balance moving forward.”

Scotland’s prep work for Japan has already started bleeding in aspects that will ready them for the hot, humid conditions they can expect in Japan as Townsend looks to avoid a costly slip.

“Obviously, Gregor having such an eye for detail, we’ve been working on a lot of things,” said Wilson. “We’ve even been training with a wet, slippery ball because of the humidity we can expect in Japan.

“We’ve put in place all sorts of bits and pieces to give ourselves the best chance to settle in quickly.”.

READ MORE

Shane Horgan believes Joey Carbery-Jonathan Sexton link would be a gamechanger

More on this topic

ROG: Larkham a ‘signature signing’ that can help ‘reignite’ Munster’s talented backlineROG: Larkham a ‘signature signing’ that can help ‘reignite’ Munster’s talented backline

O’Gara’s all ready for road at La RochelleO’Gara’s all ready for road at La Rochelle

Ronan O'Gara: La Rochelle role will make me a better coachRonan O'Gara: La Rochelle role will make me a better coach

Australia's NRL considering using HawkEye to determine forward passes next seasonAustralia's NRL considering using HawkEye to determine forward passes next season

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Caster Semenya unable to defend 800m title following court rulingCaster Semenya unable to defend 800m title following court ruling

Australia will pick bowling attack depending on Test, says captain PaineAustralia will pick bowling attack depending on Test, says captain Paine

Tipperary v Kilkenny: The faint hearted need not applyTipperary v Kilkenny: The faint hearted need not apply

Shamrock Rovers re-sign striker Graham Burke from PrestonShamrock Rovers re-sign striker Graham Burke from Preston


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »