English Premiership clubs get €575,000 windfall from Saracens fine

English Premiership clubs are set for a windfall of close to £500,000 (€575,000) after it was decided to distribute Saracens' fine for salary cap breaches.

Saracens beat Worcester Warriors 62-5 on Saturday.

The £5.4m sum will be evenly split between the other 11 clubs after they exerted pressure on the league, according to a Sunday Times report.

The unprecedented fine and 35-point deduction was imposed after Saracens were found to have exceeded the £7m ceiling for payments to players in each of the last three seasons through a series of undisclosed payments.

Saracens' fine can now be directed towards strengthening squads by rivals bidding to gain on the team that won the last two Premiership titles.

It's reported a group of clubs, led by Exeter Chiefs, are demanding Saracens have those titles voided but governing body Premiership Rugby are said to believe such a punishment is not within the scope of salary cap regulations.

Saracens say they are now fully supportive of the salary cap having previously opposed it over failures to rigorously apply it.

“Clearly times have changed, it is being rigorously applied, and helps towards the strength of the Premiership,” said interim chief executive Edward Griffiths.

They are currently bottom of the table on minus seven points, due to their 35-point deduction, but with six wins out of eight this season (a record which would otherwise put them top of the league), they have closed the gap to 11th to 18 points.

The reigning European champions sit third in their Champions Cup pool, behind Racing 92 and Munster, entering the final two rounds of games.