NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

England’s Six Nations preparations hit by Owen Farrell thumb injury

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 01:56 PM

England’s preparations for their Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland have been thrown into disarray by a thumb injury to captain Owen Farrell.

Farrell is undergoing a procedure to repair ligament damage and is expected to return in seven to 10 days, making him available for the title showdown in Dublin in a fortnight.

However, with England departing for their pre-tournament training camp in Portugal on Wednesday the Saracens playmaker’s ability to train will be severely restricted.

The worst case scenario would mean he is unable to take part in sessions until four days before the Aviva Stadium showdown.

“It’s a simple procedure and he should be back in seven to 10 days,” Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told BT Sport before the Champions cup clash with Glasgow.

In the event Farrell suffers a setback, his place at fly-half would be taken by George Ford with Henry Slade providing further cover after Danny Cipriani was omitted from the training squad named by Eddie Jones on Thursday.

Ford could also take Farrell’s leadership duties as Dylan Hartley is recovering from a knee injury.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

EnglandGuinness Six NationsOwen Farrell

Related Articles

Brown sees Ireland clash as perfect chance to reclaim England spot

England co-captain Dylan Hartley to miss Six Nations opener against Ireland

The winners and losers from Ireland's Six Nations squad announcement

Schmidt leaves door open for Irish World Cup hopefuls

More in this Section

Shane Lowry opens up four-shot lead in Abu Dhabi

Howe: Wilson should not think about being Cherry-picked by bigger club

Murray pulls out of Marseille tournament as he contemplates hip surgery

Solskjaer rues Fellaini loss as ‘X Factor’ Belgian ruled out for up to a month


Lifestyle

What’s better for your health – sleeping naked or in pyjamas?

Fixing leeks in the cold snap

How some home truths can help save the planet

Wish List: Some delightfully eclectic products we need in our lives

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »