England’s Mako Vunipola in self-isolation as precaution due to coronavirus fears

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 03:19 PM

England prop Mako Vunipola is in self-isolation as a precaution due to coronavirus fears after flying back from Tonga via Hong Kong, the PA news agency understands.

He was set to link up with Eddie Jones’ squad on Monday for a training camp, with a view to featuring in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Wales.

But the 29-year-old did not join the rest of the group and will miss the fixture after being advised to self-isolate under current NHS guidelines.

“Mako is not in camp on medical grounds. He is not sick, but it is a precaution,” a Rugby Football Union spokesperson said.

Vunipola is not expected to play again in the tournament and had originally been expected to miss the clash with the Grand Slam champions after travelling to Tonga recently for unspecified personal reasons.

There have been 51 coronavirus cases in the UK, while the first confirmed case of the virus in Hong Kong occurred on January 23.

It has since risen to 100 cases in the Chinese city, and Vunipola is now expected to spend the next 14 days in self-isolation despite showing no symptoms.

EnglandGuinness Six NationsMako Vunipolarugby unionTOPIC: Coronavirus

