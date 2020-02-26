England wing Anthony Watson on mend after calf injury ahead of Wales clash

Anthony Watson is back in contention for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales on March 7 after being named in a 25-man training squad for the match.

Watson, the Bath and Lions wing, has yet to make an appearance in the Championship because of a calf problem but his presence in the group attending a three-day camp in Oxford points to his improving fitness.

Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie are missing for family reasons, however.

Eddie Jones has recalled 25 players for three days of training in Oxford ahead of our next match against Wales 🌹 See the full squad ⬇️#ENGvWAL — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 26, 2020

Vunipola has returned to Tonga for an unspecified length of time and is a major doubt for the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

Cowan-Dickie has been limited to two superb replacement appearances in this tournament because of the premature birth of his son.

Rookie full-back George Furbank is in camp to continue his rehabilitation from the groin problem that forced him to miss last weekend’s 24-12 victory over Ireland.