England wary of threat posed by a Scotland side desperate to finish on a high

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 04:44 PM

England are wary of a Scotland side desperate to end a disappointing Guinness Six Nations on a high by registering their first win at Twickenham since 1983.

Wales are aiming to claim the third Grand Slam of the Warren Gatland era by dispatching Ireland in the second of the final day’s three matches.

Sexton: Ireland capable of stopping Welsh juggernaut

By the time they take the field at 5pm, England will know whether they can still be crowned champions by toppling the tournament’s fourth-placed team.

Neal Hatley is aware of Scotland’s threat (Adam Davy/PA)

“We expect them (Scotland) to be abrasive and they will come here looking for the biggest performance of the Championship,” assistant coach Neal Hatley said.

“Everybody finds a gear coming to Twickenham to play England. They’ll be fired up and ready to play, as will we.

“It’s important to finish with a win. We talked about winning at the start of the Championship. Now it’s just this game that’s important for us. It’s about beating Scotland.”

- Press Association

