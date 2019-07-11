News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
England squad bonding by watching Love Island

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 11:34 AM

England are bonding during their World Cup training camp by watching Love Island.

Eddie Jones’ squad have been viewing the reality TV show together to forge closer links off the pitch and to switch off from the gruelling conditioning programme in place for Japan 2019.

Tom Curry, England’s likely first choice openside for the global showpiece, has revealed that Love Island has emerged as an unlikely topic of conversation among players.

“In the first week we played dodgeball and in the second week we were with the RAF and did some stuff with the lifeguard. We’ve been going out for coffees as well,” Curry told PA.

“But there’s also been a lot of Love Island. We’ve been watching it together as a team and everyone is pretty keen on it.

“When we’ve been together on Sundays at camps over the last two weeks we’ve thought ‘why not?’.

View this post on Instagram

💥

A post shared by Tom Curry (@thomascurry_7) on

“It’s a good way to get together with the new lads coming into camp for that week. It’s been pretty funny!

“The eager Love Island fans in the squad talk about it, but I just think it’s funny to watch. I was more keen on it last year.”

One of the Love Island contestants is heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy, who has won both of his professional fights as a light-heavyweight.

The Manchester-based Tommy Fury is a year younger than 21-year-old Curry, who plays for Sale Sharks.

“It’s unbelievable that Tommy Fury and I are a similar age – I wish I had facial hair like that. I’ve only got a few sprouts coming through!” Curry said.

- Press Association

