NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

England scrum-half Robson ruled out with blood clots

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 12:54 PM

England and Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson faces an indeterminate spell on the sidelines after developing blood clots – potentially jeopardising his World Cup hopes.

Robson earned his second England cap last weekend, when he came off the bench to score his first international try in the 57-14 thrashing of Italy in the Guinness Six Nations.

The 27-year-old would have been expected to retain his place among the substitutes for Saturday’s closing Six Nations match against Scotland at Twickenham but was ruled out in midweek through illness.

Wasps have now confirmed why Robson’s Championship is over as they said in a brief statement: “Dan Robson suffered blood clots which arose spontaneously earlier this week and (he) is being evaluated and treated by specialists at the moment.

“At this stage it is too early to give a return-to-play date.”

Robson was replaced in England’s squad by Saracens number nine Ben Spencer, who will provide half-back cover for Ben Youngs.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Best backs Ryan to come of age up against Wales talisman Jones

Rory Best: 'We are a handful for any team in the world'

Joe Schmidt’s special bond with the Six Nations

The Welsh viewpoint: Roof or no roof, Wales can weather the storm

KEYWORDS

Dan RobsonEnglandWasps

More in this Section

Tadhg Beirne must outpoach Welsh poachers

Rory Best: 'We are a handful for any team in the world'

Joe Schmidt’s special bond with the Six Nations

Ireland want to finish in way they wished they’d started


Lifestyle

Theatre review: The Country Girls at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin

St Patrick’s Day is never Patty’s Day. Who even is Patty?

Local & fresh: The Currabinny Cooks put cauliflower on the plate

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »