News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

England prop Kyle Sinckler keeping calm in build-up to World Cup final

England prop Kyle Sinckler keeping calm in build-up to World Cup final
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 12:18 PM

Kyle Sinckler will be ready to explode into Saturday’s World Cup final after learning how to adjust his psychological approach to big games.

England face South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama and Sinckler will continue at tighthead prop if he overcomes the calf problem sustained in the extraordinary 19-7 semi-final victory over New Zealand.

The 26-year-old, who was undergoing a fitness test in training today, has been a force throughout Japan 2019 and will enter the Springboks showdown as one of Eddie Jones’ key personnel.

Kyle Sinckler is ready for England’s World Cup semi-final (Maximuscle)
Kyle Sinckler is ready for England’s World Cup semi-final (Maximuscle)

The biggest moment of his career awaits in Yokohama and having learned how to harness his enthusiasm, he is ready to empty the tanks at the right moment.

“I give it everything when I’m on the field and lay it all on the line every time,” Maximuscle ambassador Sinckler said.

“Managing this comes from experience and the main thing for me is not to play Saturday’s game over a thousand times in my head during the week.

“I’ve learned to build myself towards the game, whereas when I was younger I’d be ready for the game on a Sunday night and I’d burn out because there was another week of preparation to go.

“Now I can control this side of my game much more knowing that if I’ve prepared well, especially nutritionally, then I’ve nothing to be nervous about.

“I pride myself on my preparation and the game is the fun bit.”

* Kyle Sinckler has joined forces with Maximuscle, the UK’s leading sports nutrition brand, to help him become the best in the world.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

World Rugby: Confirmed concussion rates down at World CupWorld Rugby: Confirmed concussion rates down at World Cup

Route to the final – How England and South Africa set up Saturday’s showdownRoute to the final – How England and South Africa set up Saturday’s showdown

Gatland backs England to win Rugby World CupGatland backs England to win Rugby World Cup

England need to be ready for anything in World Cup final – Courtney LawesEngland need to be ready for anything in World Cup final – Courtney Lawes

Englandrugby unionSouth AfricaWorld CupTOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast