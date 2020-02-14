News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
England prepare for Ireland showdown in front of 10,000 fans at Twickenham

By Press Association
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 04:53 PM

A bumper crowd of 10,000 attended England’s open training at Twickenham as preparations for the round three Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland began in earnest.

Eddie Jones oversaw the session featuring his Championship title hopefuls and members of England’s unbeaten Under-20 team, who are chasing the Grand Slam.

Jones is hopeful that Manu Tuilagi will return from a groin strain in time for Ireland’s visit to Twickenham on Sunday week, but Henry Slade appears less likely to take part as he recovers from an ankle injury.

England have made a mixed start to the Six Nations, leaving Paris with a comprehensive 24-17 defeat by France before overcoming Scotland 13-6 in appalling weather conditions.

Only victory against Andy Farrell’s men will keep them in contention for a third title under Jones with Ireland and France the competition’s unbeaten sides.

