England hold full-blooded training session making up for France game

By Press Association
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 10:07 AM

England have sought to overcome any loss of momentum caused by the cancellation of their World Cup group decider by engaging in a full-blooded training session on the day they would have been facing France.

The all-Six Nations clash that was due to be played in Yokohama on Saturday fell victim to Super Typhoon Hagibis and was declared a draw, sending both teams into the quarter-finals.

England will almost certainly face Australia in Oita and have begun preparations in Miyazaki, the setting for their pre-tournament training camp.

There was bitter disappointment on the Thursday when we found out we wouldn't be playing France

Just a few hours before they had been due to clash with France, all 31 members of the squad except the injured Billy Vunipola and Jack Nowell were involved in a practise session that developed into a game played at full throttle.

“It was a tough session,” Saracens hooker Jamie George said.

“All of our game training sessions try to go above and beyond Test match intensity and that was pretty tough in the heat here.

“It was good, the boys looked sharp and we are building nicely towards getting to where we want to be.

It gives us a few extra days to prepare

“We usually train at this intensity anyway so the fact the France game was off didn’t make too much of a difference to us, but it was important to make sure we get a good hit out.”

England depart for Oita on Monday with Eddie Jones due to name his team on Thursday.

“These games are hugely exciting – there was a sense of that last week against Argentina and then there was bitter disappointment on the Thursday when we found out we wouldn’t be playing France,” George said.

“Now there’s the opportunity for us to turn that disappointment into excitement leading into Australia.

“It gives us a few extra days to prepare and get our plans into place slightly earlier so that we can fly into the quarter-finals.”

