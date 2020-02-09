News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

England chiefs deny holding talks with Erasmus over possibility of succeeding Jones

England chiefs deny holding talks with Erasmus over possibility of succeeding Jones
By Press Association
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 01:36 PM

The Rugby Football Union denies holding talks with Rassie Erasmus over the possibility of him succeeding Eddie Jones as England head coach.

A report in a South African newspaper states that Twickenham is exploring the option of recruiting Erasmus, the mastermind of the Springboks’ World Cup triumph last autumn and former Munster head coach.

The 47-year-old was present at Murrayfield on Saturday as England overcame Scotland 13-6 in the Guinness Six Nations, relieving pressure on Jones in the wake of successive and comprehensive defeats.

Rassie Erasmus led South Africa to World Cup glory last year (David Davies/PA)
Rassie Erasmus led South Africa to World Cup glory last year (David Davies/PA)

The first of those was to Erasmus’ South Africa in the World Cup final, when England were crushed 32-12 a week after overwhelming New Zealand.

Jones is contracted to remain Red Rose boss until July 2021 and while his future beyond then is uncertain, an RFU spokesman told the PA news agency that “we strongly dismiss this story”.

Both Jones and RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney have declined to outline publicly the succession plan for when the Australian does step down, or whether he will still be in place at the next World Cup in 2023.

Erasmus is currently acting as South Africa’s director of rugby but his success in Japan just 18 months after being parachuted in to rescue the Springboks from an alarming slump has made him a sought-after appointment.

More on this topic

Ireland Clubs see off Scots to retain Dalriada CupIreland Clubs see off Scots to retain Dalriada Cup

Fan abuse after Scotland defeat was ‘tiny incident’, says England boss JonesFan abuse after Scotland defeat was ‘tiny incident’, says England boss Jones

Focused O’Shea happy to shun Island life for shot at OlympicsFocused O’Shea happy to shun Island life for shot at Olympics

Aaron O'Brien leads St Mary's to triumph over GonzagaAaron O'Brien leads St Mary's to triumph over Gonzaga

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Saracens fined but remain in Champions Cup after fielding ineligible playerSaracens fined but remain in Champions Cup after fielding ineligible player

Guardiola cannot explain Manchester City’s lack of potency in front of goalGuardiola cannot explain Manchester City’s lack of potency in front of goal

Rugby League team invite LGBT groups to game as Israel Folau's new club come to townRugby League team invite LGBT groups to game as Israel Folau's new club come to town

Larry Ryan: Room to improve but sin bins are for naive cynicsLarry Ryan: Room to improve but sin bins are for naive cynics


Lifestyle

Paul McLauchlan looks at the trends from men’s fashion weekMenswear: A sign of the times at Fashion Week

Hannah Stephenson selects five romantic plants for Valentine’s DayLove is in the air with these romantic blooms

In a new book, weight-loss surgeon Dr Andrew Jenkinson looks at the new science of metabolism. But can we blame those unwanted pounds on our genes? asks Marjorie BrennanAre your genes to blame for your weight gain?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »