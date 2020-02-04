England centre Tuilagi out of Scotland clash due to ‘low-grade’ groin strain

Manu Tuilagi will miss Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland due to a “low-grade” groin strain but England head coach Eddie Jones is confident the centre’s tournament is not over.

The Leicester man was on Monday retained in a 34-man training squad to prepare for this weekend’s game at Murrayfield despite having limped off 16 minutes into Sunday’s 24-17 defeat to France in Paris.

Jones confirmed on Tuesday that Tuilagi will not be available in Edinburgh, but is hopeful the 28-year-old will be back for the rest of the championship.

Manu had his MRI scan (on Monday night) and he has a slight, low-grade adductor strain. We're hopeful he'll be fit for Ireland. It's very good news, outstanding news.

“Manu had his MRI scan (on Monday night) and he has a slight, low-grade adductor strain,” the Australian said. “We’re hopeful he’ll be fit for Ireland. It’s very good news, outstanding news.”

Tuilagi’s absence robs England of their most powerful player behind the scrum and his exit from the field resulted in a lack of firepower at the Stade de France, with Billy and Mako Vunipola already missing.

Jonathan Joseph came on as his replacement and is competing with Ollie Devoto to deputise at outside centre.

Anthony Watson was a late withdrawal from the team for the championship opener because of a calf issue but he is due to resume full training on Tuesday.