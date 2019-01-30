England are ready for aerial battle in Ireland, insists forwards coach Borthwick

Steve Borthwick insists England will be ready for the aerial onslaught awaiting in Dublin as Eddie Jones' men finalise plans to contain Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray.

Ireland's half-back generals are two of the game's most dangerous kickers and dealing with the expected bombardment will be key to causing an upset in Saturday's Guinness Six Nations showdown at the Aviva Stadium.

"The high ball contest is going to be a major aspect of the game," forwards coach Steve Borthwick said at the squad's Portugal training camp.

"Ireland are an extremely well drilled and well coached team. They're very clear about how they want to play and are a team packed full of different threats."

Who will play full-back is one of the key selection issues that will be settled when Jones names his starting XV on Thursday morning.

Elliot Daly has operated at 15 for the last seven Tests but has never convinced under the high ball, while Mike Brown is back in contention after being dropped last autumn.

It is Brown who provides the greatest security in the position and his expertise in what Borthwick sees as an increasingly important part of the game could see him oust Daly.

"You've seen Mike's response to being left out in how he's been playing for Harlequins," Borthwick said.

"He's trained hard in camp here. He's been really good around the group. He's an experienced player. His approach has been very, very good.

"The stats have gone up for aerial competition over the last period of time. There is an increase in the number of aerial contests, in other words when the ball is kicked to compete.

"It's an area that all of our back three players are working hard to upskill because it's only going to get more competitive as teams get better at it.

"It's also a team skill because you have to get around the catcher to help him. Catching everything clean is nigh on impossible."

If Brown does start, Daly is likely to be moved to the wing with his ability to land long-range penalties potentially offsetting his lack of form for Wasps.

As ever, a question mark hovers over the midfield where Ben Te'o's side strain has forced a rethink that could see Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi paired in the centres and George Ford deployed at fly-half.

Brad Shields has been lost to the back row, also because of a side strain, to leave Mark Wilson as the favourite to start at blindside flanker alongside Tom Curry and Billy Vunipola.