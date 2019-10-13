News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Emotional scenes before and after Japan's win over Scotland

Emotional scenes before and after Japan's win over Scotland
Japan and Scotland fans inside the stadium. David Davies/PA Wire.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 12:17 PM

There were emotional scenes as Japan and Scotland faced off in the final group stage game of the Rugby World Cup in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis.

The typhoon is thought to be the biggest to hit Japan since 1958 and has left 19 people dead in the country, with rescue teams dispatched to reach people stranded in flooded areas.

Today's game between Scotland and hosts Japan was in major doubt but was given the green light this morning as the typhoon passed Yokohama.

READ MORE

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Incredible scenes' after historic Japan victory

Understandably, there was plenty of emotion inside Yokohama Stadium as one of the country's biggest sporting occasions clashed with the natural disaster.

Captain Michael Leitch and the team were greeted with roars and cheers from the home crowd as they returned to the changing rooms after their warm-up.

As with today's other games, a minute's silence was observed ahead of kick-off.

READ MORE

WATCH: Canada players assist with recovery efforts after Typhoon Hagibis

Fans inside the stadium held back tears as the teams took to the pitch.

A rousing rendition of the Japanese national anthem followed:

The Scots responded in kind with Flower of Scotland:

The hosts have been consistently praised for their hospitality throughout the tournament to date, but their strength in the face of adversity as shown today is even more impressive.

READ MORE

WATCH: Tonga captain pays emotional tribute to late sister after win

Fans and players alike rejoiced at the final whistle:

As we've seen throughout the tournament, there was plenty of respect between the two sides after the game.

Japan captain Michael Leitch dedicated the win to those suffering after Typhoon Hagibis.

And as has become customary, the Japan players signed off with a bow to the crowd.

READ MORE

WATCH: Canada players assist with recovery efforts after Typhoon Hagibis


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Furlong: Ireland cannot switch off in World Cup quarter-final with New ZealandFurlong: Ireland cannot switch off in World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand

Wales set to have Davies and Biggar back in their side for France quarter-finalWales set to have Davies and Biggar back in their side for France quarter-final

Scotland out as Japan win World Cup thrillerScotland out as Japan win World Cup thriller

Ireland to face All Blacks next Saturday after Japan beat ScotlandIreland to face All Blacks next Saturday after Japan beat Scotland

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast