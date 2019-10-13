Emotional scenes as Japan take on Scotland in aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis

There were emotional scenes as Japan and Scotland faced off in the final group stage game of the Rugby World Cup in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis.

The typhoon is thought to be the biggest to hit Japan since 1958 and has left 19 people dead in the country, with rescue teams dispatched to reach people stranded in flooded areas.

Today's game between Scotland and hosts Japan was in major doubt but was given the green light this morning as the typhoon passed Yokohama.

Understandably, there was plenty of emotion inside Yokohama Stadium as one of the country's biggest sporting occasions clashed with the natural disaster.

Captain Michael Leitch and the team were greeted with roars and cheers from the home crowd as they returned to the changing rooms after their warm-up.

Crowd roars as captain Michael Leitch leads @JRFURugby with hands on shoulders into the changing room moments before kick-off #JPNvSCO #RWC2019 Find out where you can watch at https://t.co/Z3jFoaXDPD pic.twitter.com/lLEWdViyd6 October 13, 2019

As with today's other games, a minute's silence was observed ahead of kick-off.

A moment's silence is observed ahead of #JPNvSCO in solidarity of everyone affected by Typhoon Hagibis. The typhoon was one of the largest and most powerful to hit Japan in recent years, causing significant damage, disruption and, sadly, loss of life. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/VNZ0f8SD4F — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

READ MORE WATCH: Canada players assist with recovery efforts after Typhoon Hagibis

Fans inside the stadium held back tears as the teams took to the pitch.

This is how much it means to these fans.#RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/kTxWU1l77k October 13, 2019

A rousing rendition of the Japanese national anthem followed:

A rousing rendition of the Japanese national anthem by the passionate crowd at #RWCYokohama Passion levels 💯 Follow the game LIVE: https://t.co/z0BgdPH0sf #RWC2019 #JPNvSCO pic.twitter.com/ozmvUj7Jm8 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

The Scots responded in kind with Flower of Scotland:

The Flower of Scotland rings out around #RWCYokohama This could be a classic evening of rugby 💪 Follow the game LIVE: https://t.co/z0BgdPH0sf #RWC2019 #JPNvSCO pic.twitter.com/86xLHZnyXU — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019

The hosts have been consistently praised for their hospitality throughout the tournament to date, but their strength in the face of adversity as shown today is even more impressive.