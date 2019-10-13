News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Emotional scenes as Japan take on Scotland in aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis

Emotional scenes as Japan take on Scotland in aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis
Japan and Scotland fans inside the stadium. David Davies/PA Wire.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 12:17 PM

There were emotional scenes as Japan and Scotland faced off in the final group stage game of the Rugby World Cup in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis.

The typhoon is thought to be the biggest to hit Japan since 1958 and has left 19 people dead in the country, with rescue teams dispatched to reach people stranded in flooded areas.

Today's game between Scotland and hosts Japan was in major doubt but was given the green light this morning as the typhoon passed Yokohama.

Understandably, there was plenty of emotion inside Yokohama Stadium as one of the country's biggest sporting occasions clashed with the natural disaster.

Captain Michael Leitch and the team were greeted with roars and cheers from the home crowd as they returned to the changing rooms after their warm-up.

As with today's other games, a minute's silence was observed ahead of kick-off.

READ MORE

WATCH: Canada players assist with recovery efforts after Typhoon Hagibis

Fans inside the stadium held back tears as the teams took to the pitch.

A rousing rendition of the Japanese national anthem followed:

The Scots responded in kind with Flower of Scotland:

The hosts have been consistently praised for their hospitality throughout the tournament to date, but their strength in the face of adversity as shown today is even more impressive.

READ MORE

WATCH: Tonga captain pays emotional tribute to late sister after win


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

French test awaits Wales as win over Uruguay completes Pool D clean sweepFrench test awaits Wales as win over Uruguay completes Pool D clean sweep

IRFU forced to deny allegations they opposed rearrangement of Japan-ScotlandIRFU forced to deny allegations they opposed rearrangement of Japan-Scotland

How Ireland can avoid All Blacks quarter-finalHow Ireland can avoid All Blacks quarter-final

WATCH: Tonga captain pays emotional tribute to late sister after winWATCH: Tonga captain pays emotional tribute to late sister after win

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast