News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Elliot Daly has no regrets about taking on ‘new challenge’ with Saracens

Elliot Daly has no regrets about taking on ‘new challenge’ with Saracens
By Press Association
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 01:39 PM

Elliot Daly has no regrets over joining crisis club Saracens after celebrating his debut by starring in a 44-3 Champions Cup demolition of the Ospreys.

The holders amassed six tries at Allianz Park to ignite their title defence a week after falling short at Racing 92, with Daly at the heart of an emphatic victory in his maiden appearance since the World Cup final on November 2.

The England full-back joined up with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday at a backs social night in St Albans and was limited to only two training sessions during the week.

Saracens have been docked 35 points in the Gallagher Premiership and fined £5.36million for breaching salary-cap regulations, but Daly has had no second thoughts over his high-profile summer move from Wasps.

“No, definitely not. I needed a new challenge and coming to a club like this and having that opportunity is something you are never going to turn down,” Daly said.

“Everyone here is moving in the right direction and are going to push me in the right direction.

“For me it’s brilliant to come into a club now. We know what we need to do – we need to win every game.

“But that hasn’t changed from what I’ve heard the Sarries mindset is – we go into every game trying to win.

“We don’t change anything we do now. I’m just trying to add to this team in any way I can.

“I’ve just enjoyed this week and I’ll try and enjoy the next four or five weeks and see where it takes us. Going out in St Albans was a good experience.

“It was good to meet the boys and understand what makes them tick because when you get to tough days on the field that’s what comes out.

“Everyone at the club has welcomed me with open arms, which is exactly what you want as a new player.

“You want to play as many games for your new club and try to put your best foot forward.”

Mark McCall believes Saracens can win the Champions Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mark McCall believes Saracens can win the Champions Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall believes the Champions Cup can be retained, meanwhile, if they defy the crisis by reaching the quarter-finals.

McCall must prioritise the desperate fight for Premiership survival knowing his playing resources will be severely depleted by international call-ups during the Six Nations, but he insists a successful European title defence is possible.

“We are still ambitious to do well in the competition and we still want to win the games,” McCall said.

“We have just got some decisions to make along the way about when the internationals play and we will make some decisions along the way.

“If we get through to the quarter-finals we’ve got a chance – a good chance – because in my experience this team in pretty good in knockout rugby.”

More on this topic

Larkham’s lessons have won over his new pupilsLarkham’s lessons have won over his new pupils

‘We are encouraging all the players to work on their skills’‘We are encouraging all the players to work on their skills’

Life after Connacht treating Ahki wellLife after Connacht treating Ahki well

Cullen: This is a test of our manhoodCullen: This is a test of our manhood

Champions CupElliot DalyMark McCallOspreysSalary capTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Maguire puts sentiment aside for return to boyhood club Sheffield UnitedMaguire puts sentiment aside for return to boyhood club Sheffield United

Premier League to tweak VAR display to ‘improve experience for fans’Premier League to tweak VAR display to ‘improve experience for fans’

Bale booed by Real Madrid fans in win over Real SociedadBale booed by Real Madrid fans in win over Real Sociedad

Guardiola fearful over Aguero injuryGuardiola fearful over Aguero injury


Lifestyle

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods: Entering into 'Peak Mam Mode'

Drawn by Darina’s endless enthusiasm and passion for good food, the greatest minds of the global food scene come to Ballymaloe to teach, and leave having learned a lesson of their own.Top chefs reflect on what Darina Allen means to them

When Darina cooks for her family, she focuses on simple recipes made with minimal effortThe recipes Darina Allen cooks for her family

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »