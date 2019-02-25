Elissalde: Ireland will be another level to Scots

France 27 - 10 Scotland

Stade de France

France backs coach Jean-Baptiste Elissalde said facing Ireland away from home in the Six Nations will be a huge step- up from the 27-10 victory over Scotland.

It was France’s first win of this year’s championship and they avoided an 11th defeat in 14 games. France face Joe Schmidt’s defending champions on March 10 looking for their first victory in Dublin since 2011.

“It (Dublin) will be another level, another atmosphere,” Elissalde said.

“On an individual level and collectively,” he added.

Elissalde compared only their fourth victory in 14 Tests since the start of 2018 to a painkiller after losses which included a 44-8 rout by England a fortnight ago.

“When you lose the doctor’s medicine doesn’t work but when you win it’s like a good dose of paracetamol.”

France secured a bonus-point win with tries from Romain Ntamack, Yoahn Huget and a late Gregory Alldritt brace as the injury-hit Dark Blues contributed to their own downfall for the second game running.

Defeat to Ireland a fortnight ago was also self-inflicted and Gregor Townsend has had to contend with a horror casualty list this campaign but the loss of Scotland’s three most dangerous weapons in Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg and Huw Jones was felt as they struggled for attacking inspiration.

Ali Price’s late score was mere consolation, while France had four tries chalked off as Scotland escaped an even more chastening afternoon.

Stuart McInally admits Scotland failed to live up to great expectations in Paris.

READ MORE: France recover from England drubbing to beat Scotland for first win of campaign

The Dark Blues believed they could claim a first away victory over France since 1999 despite touching down in the French capital minus a string of key figures. “It’s so frustrating,” said the Edinburgh hooker.

"We came into this tournament with a higher level of expectation than we’ve had before and that is what makes days like this so disappointing. You put all your effort into coming here to win, you really believe you can win and you just don’t perform it’s just so disappointing.”

Townsend will hope Finn Russell will have recovered from the head knock which caused him to miss Saturday’s match by the time Wales pitch up at Murrayfield, while prop WP Nel may also return to boost Scotland’s set-piece.

FRANCE:

Ramos, Penaud, Bastareaud, Fickou, Huget, Ntamack, Dupont, Poirot, Guirado, Bamba, Vahaamahina, Lambey, Lauret, Iturria, Picamoles.

Replacements: Medard for Ramos (70), Serin for Dupont (70), Falgoux for Poirot (70), Chat for Guirado (70), Aldegheri for Bamba (70), Willemse for Lambey (65), Alldritt for Picamoles (70). Not Used: Belleau.

SCOTLAND:

Kinghorn, Seymour, Grigg, Johnson, Maitland, P. Horne, Laidlaw, Dell, McInally, Berghan, Gilchrist, Gray, Bradbury, Ritchie, Strauss.

Replacements:

G. Graham for Maitland (65), Hastings for P. Horne (44), Price for Laidlaw (65), Allan for Dell (65), Brown for McInally (65), Fagerson for Berghan (65), Toolis for Gray (55), D. Graham for Strauss (65).

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia).