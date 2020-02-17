Eimear Considine: Ireland's amateurs have no fear against England's professionals

Ireland full-back Eimear Considine says they won't be cowed by the might of England in Sunday's Six Nations clash in Doncaster, even though they are amateurs up against professionals.

The defending champions have already beaten second-favourites France away and racked up a whopping 53-0 scoreline in Edinburgh last time out.

But Adam Griggs' women have been boosted by two wins themselves to date, with their defence considerably bolstered by Considine's switch from the wing to the number 15 shirt this season.

She says Ireland's victories over Scotland and Wales - particularly their five-try bonus-point victory last time out - has left them in a great frame of mind to try to take the sting out of the Red Roses.

"We’re not going out with the attitude that we’re going to lose," Considine says.

We know they’re second in the world for a good reason but we’re pushing ourselves to be world-class all the time. That’s been our theme this week.

"They showed how good they are against France so we know it won’t be easy but if we stick to our processes anything can happen.

"There’s no pressure on us whereas there’ll be big pressure on them to get the bonus-point win. That’s what everyone will be expecting from a professional team against an amateur team.

"But our attitude is that you don’t get to be the best unless you play the best."

Like all of her teammates, the former Clare dual star juggles rugby with her full-time job. She is a PE and Irish teacher in Glasnevin, Dublin.

England have been paying their players centrally since 2019 and, this season, a couple of English clubs have also started paying their players a retainer and match fees.

Considine has just become an ambassador for a new Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich 'Tackle Your Feelings' campaign and app which is part of a new mental well-being programme for Irish schools.