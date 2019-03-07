Eight-week ban for Springbok prop over 'intentional' head-high hit on Fergus McFadden

Cheetahs prop Ox Nche has received an eight-week ban for his head-high hit on Leinster's Fergus McFadden.

Referee Nigel Owens showed him a yellow card during the game but a disciplinary committee has found that contact with the head was "intentional" and merited a red card.

He was ruled to have broken Law 9.12 for striking with the shoulder.

"He's very lucky it's just a yellow card on this occasion." Cheetahs' Ox Nche is shown a yellow card for a tackle on Fergus McFadden, but referee Nigel Owens says it could have been red.

Nche was handed a 10-week suspension but it was cut by two weeks due to the player's previous good conduct.

He will be free to play from Sunday, May 19.