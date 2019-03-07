NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Eight-week ban for Springbok prop over 'intentional' head-high hit on Fergus McFadden

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 10:44 AM

Cheetahs prop Ox Nche has received an eight-week ban for his head-high hit on Leinster's Fergus McFadden.

Referee Nigel Owens showed him a yellow card during the game but a disciplinary committee has found that contact with the head was "intentional" and merited a red card.

He was ruled to have broken Law 9.12 for striking with the shoulder.

Nche was handed a 10-week suspension but it was cut by two weeks due to the player's previous good conduct.

He will be free to play from Sunday, May 19.

More on this topic

Springbok prop cited for tackle on Leinster's Fergus McFadden

Leinster nail down spot in semi-final

Wary Leinster haven’t forgotten Cheetahs’ bite

O’Loughlin preaches the simple life at the top table


More in this Section

Luke Shaw 'certain' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be made permanent Man United boss

Maurizio Sarri not interested in speculation about his future at Chelsea

Opinions split over Manchester United’s last-gasp penalty against PSG

I still trust Tuchel after Manchester United loss, says PSG president


Lifestyle

Vicky Phelan guest edits ‘Feelgood’

Rappers, rockers and shoe-gazers: Choice Music Nominees

A Question of Taste: Mick Flynn, Lord Mayor of Cork City

Taking note of female composers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »