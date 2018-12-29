Edinburgh make it another victory over Glasgow

Edinburgh 16 - 8 Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh won 16-8 away to Glasgow Warriors to retain the 1872 Cup and claim the PRO14 points as they made it eight wins in the last 10 encounters betwee the two sides.

Edinburgh led 6-3 at the end of a fiery but largely featureless first half as stand-off Jaco Van Der Walt sandwiched a penalty by his opposite number Adam Hastings with two of his own.

Edinburgh scored a try through captain and hooker Stuart McInally after 50 minutes and almost immediately Glasgow prop Oli Kebble was sin-binned as the Glasgow scrum had a difficult day with referee George Clancy.

Van Der Walt converted and added a penalty 10 minutes later and Glasgow sub scrum half George Horne claimed a late unconverted try.

A feature of the game a week before was Edinburgh's ability to win a penalty at the scrum.

When the visitors were awarded a free-kick in the fourth minute of this encounter they chose to take it as a scrum and referee Clancy awarded them a penalty which Van Der Walt hammered home to open a 3-0 lead.

Glasgow retaliated by playing their open game but errors prevented anything coming of the moves.

Matt Fagerson dropped a pass and deep in Edinburgh's 22 Stuart Hogg threw an overambitious long pass that was intercepted.

Finally, in the 19th minute, Glasgow made do with Hastings kicking a simple penalty.

Six minutes later Edinburgh reopened the three point gap, again with a penalty from Van Der Walt.

The game had an edge to it and a penalty after an incident spotted by touch judge Stuart Gaffikin had allowed the visitors to take play into the home 22.

Edinburgh's giant winger Duhan Van der Merwe was twice brought down in full flight, by Hogg and then Pete Horne, but the teams went in with Edinburgh leading 6-3.

Glasgow full back Hogg did not reappear and fellow international Alex Dunbar limped off after 43 minutes.

🗣️ "It was brilliant to get the win last weekend. The challenge was could we back it up? We certainly did that tonight."
Stuart McInally shares his thoughts after grabbing a try in tonight's 1872 Cup securing victory at Scotstoun.

Three minutes later another penalty to Edinburgh at a scrum saw Glasgow prop Kebble shown a yellow card.

From the next scrum, with Glasgow short-handed, Edinburgh number eight Villiame Mata barged to the home line and hooker McInally finished off, with Van Der Walt converting.

With 60 minutes gone another penalty at a scrum let Van Der Walt kick his third penalty, from Glasgow's 10 metre line.

A late try from George Horne gave Glasgow the possibility of a losing bonus but Hastings missed the conversion.