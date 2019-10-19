News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Eddie O'Sullivan: 'This was an absolute tonking'

Eddie O'Sullivan: 'This was an absolute tonking'
Ireland's Rob Kearney is tackled by New Zealand's Kieran Read ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 02:10 PM

Eddie O'Sullivan and Stephen Ferris didn't hold back in their criticism of Ireland's performance after their abject 46-14 defeat at the hands of reigning world champions New Zealand.

The All Blacks operated on a different level for the 80 minutes of action in Tokyo, with neither O'Sullivan or Ferris sugarcoating that fact for viewers.

Former Ireland manager said Ireland "didn't come to the party to play" and were reduced to the role of spectators as the All Blacks put on a rugby masterclass to secure a semi-final meeting with Eddie Jones' England.

"We were absolutely demolished, we weren't at the races. We got torn to shreds," O'Sullivan said after the game. "There's no shame in losing to New Zealand, it's the nature of the defeat that's really disappointing, but this was an absolute tonking."

Former international Stephen Ferris was similarly scathing in his analysis, telling viewers that the Irish players went into their shells.

"New Zealand's big players stood up today and Ireland's didn't. Johnny Sexton, I haven't seen him have as bad a game in a long, long time for Ireland," Ferris contended as Ireland suffered another quarter-final exit.

"Sometimes, in the big games, it's about who wants it more. But I don't think that would have mattered today. New Zealand were just so far ahead of Ireland."

READ MORE

In 60 seconds: NZ too good for Ireland in Tokyo

Ferris said that "you've got to tip your hat to New Zealand" but left viewers in no doubt that he believed Ireland underperformed on the biggest stage once again.

"Jacob Stockdale, try-scoring machine, he went missing for 80 minutes. The two second rows - you normally see James Ryan making himself large and being an absolute nuisance - he went missing today. We just went into our shells."

The defeat signals the end of Rory Best's playing career, and also sees Joe Schmidt and Greg Feek depart their positions, with Andy Farrell to take the reins ahead of the 2020 Six Nations.

READ MORE

Same bitter regrets for Ireland as World Cup bid falls flat


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Player ratings from Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeatPlayer ratings from Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat

Twitter: Tributes paid to Schmidt and Best after Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeatTwitter: Tributes paid to Schmidt and Best after Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat

Emotional end for retiring Ireland skipper Best after All Blacks beatingEmotional end for retiring Ireland skipper Best after All Blacks beating

In 60 seconds: NZ too good for Ireland in TokyoIn 60 seconds: NZ too good for Ireland in Tokyo

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast