Eddie O'Sullivan: 'Irish rugby has come of age. We're arguably the best team in the world'

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 09:31 PM
By Stephen Barry

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O'Sullivan has said Ireland have a claim to be the best team in the world after their 16-9 win over New Zealand.

Bundee Aki of Ireland celebrates at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The RTÉ pundit said Ireland were the better team "by a mile" in a first-ever home victory over the All Blacks.

"Today Irish rugby has come of age. There was times we flirted with the top-five. This is real," he said.

READ MORE: Man-of-the-match O'Mahony: 'It's a special day playing alongside some of my best friends'

"We are arguably the best team in the world after today. I know we're second in the rankings but we were the better team today by a mile.

"To be fair to New Zealand, we played absolutely brilliantly, they played brilliantly but we held them off and we were the better side.

"We had the character to keep defending, defending, defending.

"This is it. We all talked before the game that the best team was going to walk away today, so we've come of age as a rugby nation.

"We'll be taken seriously by anyone who wants to play us now."


