News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Eddie Jones named Barbarians coach for November clash with Fiji at Twickenham

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 11:15 AM

England boss Eddie Jones will coach the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham in November.

The Australian will lead the famed touring side in the first international match in the UK following the autumn’s World Cup in Japan.

Jones will act as Barbarians boss for the first time, in a match scheduled just two weeks after the World Cup final.

“It’s a huge honour to be invited to coach the Barbarians,” said Jones.

“The club perfectly embodies the values and traditions of the sport and fans can expect to see an exciting match between two sides who like to play end-to-end running rugby.”

Jones acted as assistant coach to Jake White when the Barbarians faced Australia in the first rugby match at the new Wembley in 2008.

But the Fiji clash on November 16 will be his first in the Baa-Baas’ top coaching role.

Jones will hope for the day to become something of a victory parade, with the 59-year-old determined to steer England to their first World Cup triumph since 2003.

Jones added: “This is a massive year for international rugby and I’m looking forward to returning to Twickenham after a successful World Cup campaign to coach a Barbarians team containing some of the stars of the tournament.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Toner: A lot of blame for Argentina defeat in 2015 'on the players'

Joey Carbery will relish Larkham's Munster link-up

Rugby braces for era of change to boost player safety post-Japan

Christian group replenishes Folau’s legal war chest

BarbariansEddie JonesTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Roscommon snatch win in Carrick cracker

Paul Walsh blitz paves the way for Mayo

Kiely the hero as Offaly shade extra-time thriller

Toner says Puma pounding players’ fault


Lifestyle

4 ways to break the decor rules and rock a boho vibe at home

The A-Z guide of travelling with children

Learning Points: Protecting our children from pornography

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »