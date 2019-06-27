Eddie Jones named Barbarians coach for November clash with Fiji at Twickenham

England boss Eddie Jones will coach the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham in November.

The Australian will lead the famed touring side in the first international match in the UK following the autumn’s World Cup in Japan.

Jones will act as Barbarians boss for the first time, in a match scheduled just two weeks after the World Cup final.

“It’s a huge honour to be invited to coach the Barbarians,” said Jones.

“The club perfectly embodies the values and traditions of the sport and fans can expect to see an exciting match between two sides who like to play end-to-end running rugby.”

Jones acted as assistant coach to Jake White when the Barbarians faced Australia in the first rugby match at the new Wembley in 2008.

But the Fiji clash on November 16 will be his first in the Baa-Baas’ top coaching role.

Jones will hope for the day to become something of a victory parade, with the 59-year-old determined to steer England to their first World Cup triumph since 2003.

Jones added: “This is a massive year for international rugby and I’m looking forward to returning to Twickenham after a successful World Cup campaign to coach a Barbarians team containing some of the stars of the tournament.”

- Press Association