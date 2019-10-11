Eddie Jones: 'I don't see any other option that the organisers had'

England head coach Eddie Jones has weighed in on the ongoing Typhoon Hagibis controversy currently surrounding the Rugby World Cup, saying Scotland only have themselves to blame for the situation they find themselves in.

Scotland could face elimination if their match against hosts Japan scheduled for Sunday is cancelled due to the approaching typhoon, but Jones was quick to point out that all the teams knew of the potential for such a scenario.

"We've been talking about it all the time, about the possibility that this was going to happen.

"It's typhoon season, so you go somewhere else and it's terrorists season. You know what's going to happen.

"It's typhoon season here and you've got to be prepared for it."

Jones claimed that Scotland could have avoided their fate by picking up points in earlier matches, a point that is undermined by England's straightforward start to the tournament.

"We had an idea it could happen and therefore you have to accumulate points in your games to put yourself in the right position in case that happened.

"We just knew that there was the possibility of a game like this during the tournament so we just wanted to put ourselves in the best position we could."

Jones went on to defend World Rugby for making the decision, saying "this is supposed to be a big typhoon, so I don't see any other option that the organisers had.

"That's why we're not concerned at all about the comings and goings of it, we think it's the right decision."

