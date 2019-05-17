NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Earls and Carbery back for Munster as Sexton starts on the bench for Leinster

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 12:37 PM

Munster and Leinster have named their teams for tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final at the RDS Arena.

There are four changes to the Munster side that beat Benetton in the quarter-final two weeks ago as Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, John Ryan and Arno Botha come into the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Earls on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership with Conor Murray and Carbery in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne and Ryan pack down either side of Niall Scannell in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Botha are named in the back row.

Replacement Jack O’Donoghue is set to make his 100th Munster appearance off the bench.

Meanwhile, Leo Cullen has made four changes from the Leinster team that started in Newcastle last weekend.

Jordan Larmour shifts from the wing to full back, with Dave Kearney coming in. James Lowe continues in the number 11 jersey.

It’s the same centre partnership with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose retained.

Luke McGrath starts at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne coming in outside him in place of Johnny Sexton who starts on the bench.

In the pack the front five is retained with Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong starting in the front row and Devin Toner and James Ryan behind them.

Rhys Ruddock comes in off the bench to captain the team, with Josh van der Flier in at openside for his first Leinster game since January having recovered from a groin injury picked up during the Six Nations.

London Irish-bound Sean O'Brien has been left of the matchday 23.

Finally, Jack Conan finishes the pack and the starting XV with number eight on his back again this week.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Goggin.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock (C), Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Johnny Sexton, Rory O’Loughlin

