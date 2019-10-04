News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Doris aims to ‘own the jersey’ with back-to-back PRO14 games

Joe Tomane during the Leinster Rugby Captain's Run at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Leinster are calling this block of Guinness PRO14 games ‘Own the Jersey’ – and Caelan Doris intends to do so with the No 8 shirt.

With Jack Conan back from the World Cup and likely to miss the rest of this calendar year with a foot fracture, the opportunity has come for Doris to stake his claim for that jersey. The former U20 backrow has been highly rated by the province for a long time, and now – starting with tonight’s game against Ospreys at the RDS – the Mayo man has a chance to prove his worth.

“It’s a tough one for Jack,” said the 21-year-old. “It’d tough mentally and physically coming home from the World Cup. You’re building for so long, so to have it cut short just like that must be horrible. For me, though, I’m looking to perform back-to-back in these PRO14 games and hopefully push for that 23 in the Champions Cup games. We’re calling this block of games ‘Own The Jersey’ so we’ve to act like we’re not just playing while the lads are away. It’s about making this jersey yours and make it as hard as possible for guys to get it back off you when they come back.”

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has made a host of changes to the side that won narrowly away to Benetton last weekend in the opening round of games, with Hugo Keenan starting at full back, Fergus McFadden on the right wing and James Lowe making his first appearance since the PRO14 Final in May.

Ross Byrne continues at out-half, with one change in the tight five with Scott Fardy joining Devin Toner in an experienced second row.

Josh Murphy wears No6, with Will Connors at openside and Doris attempting to own the No8 jersey.

Michael Milne and Harry Byrne are in line to make their first appearances at the RDS Arena off the bench, while Dublin University FC’s scrum-half Rowan Osborne could make his senior debut after impressing in pre-season.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; F McFadden, R O’Loughlin, J Tomane, James Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park, P Dooley, R Kelleher, M Bent, D Toner, S Fardy (capt), J Murphy, W Connors, C Doris.

Replacements: J Tracy, M Milne, V Abdaladze, R Molony, M Deegan, R Osborne, H Byrne, C O’Brien.

OSPREYS: C Evans; L Morgan, S Williams, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Giles; L Price, S Venter; R Jones, S Parry, T Botha, D Lydiate (capt), L Ashley, O Cracknell, S Cross, D Baker.

Replacements: S Otten, G Thomas, G Gajion, B Glynn, G Evans, M Aubrey, T Williams, H Dirksen.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

TOPIC: Leinster Rugby

