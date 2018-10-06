Diluted rivalry between Leinster and Munster - but provincial passions still running high

The needle, for some in the Leinster camp, may have disappeared from this oldest of provincial rivalries and the idea this is a contest between peers has been diluted of late by blue dominance.

Yet, anyone arriving at the Aviva Stadium this evening believing there is nothing riding on this game for the visitors should think again, as Munster travel north to Dublin itching to prove several points.

All in the Leinster camp points to normal service resumed after a double-winning campaign in 2017/18. Four wins from five starts in the new Guinness PRO14 season and only a narrow defeat on the road to arch Conference B rivals Scarlets in the debit column points to a side for whom momentum has continued regardless of the personnel available through the IRFU player welfare protocols.

Gone are the days when the absence of Ireland’s pre-eminent fly-half Johnny Sexton in the Leinster No10 jersey would cause alarm bells for the province’s supporters, such has been the development of Ross Byrne as his back-up in the last 12 months.

Enough to prompt Joey Carbery to leave for Munster, in fact.

So, while Sexton sits this one out ahead of next weekend’s opening round of the Heineken Champions Cup at home to Wasps, the return of Carbery to face former comrades and a head-to-head with Byrne should be enough to whet the appetite alone.

Munster’s motivations as a collective are multiple, this being a first chance not only to avenge a regular-season losing double to their neighbours, but also to atone for the victory that escaped them most narrowly. The Munster players admitted the PRO14 semi-final defeat at the RDS last May, when Leinster capitalised on the visitors’ skillset deficiencies and edged into the final by a point, hurt them most of all in a season in which they also lost a European semi to Racing 92.

Munster have had lots to put right since that early summer afternoon and they have restocked impressively, adding not only Carbery to provide creative fizz, but another Leinster discard in Tadhg Beirne, the second row who has already proven his point to former employers by blazing a trail with Scarlets to the league title in 2017.

Beirne has hit the ground running with Munster this season, providing head coach Johann van Graan with the sort of ball-handling and footwork in his engine room that the province sorely lacked in previous campaigns. The Kildare man is Munster’s forward with the licence to thrill and his presence alongside Jean Kleyn at the Aviva delivers a mouth-watering confrontation against James Ryan and Devin Toner.

Yet, question marks abound about Munster as they enter the lion’s den and successive away defeats at Glasgow and Cardiff Blues underlie most of them. In both Scotstoun and the Arms Park, intensity in the collisions and soft defensive reads have proven their undoing and, though they have been put right on home soil in the following fixtures, the poor quality of opposition supplied by Cheetahs, Ospreys and Ulster has rendered those rallying displays of little use as a barometer for this most telling of away games.

Last weekend’s record 64-7 hammering of a seriously depleted Ulster side at Thomond Park was a welcome return to winning ways but will count for very little in terms of preparation for tonight’s trip to Dublin.

“It is a lot nicer to come to work on a Monday morning after a performance like that,” admitted van Graan.

“Consistency is a word that we use in our team. We have had a good look at ourselves this morning in our review.

“There was some very good stuff and one or two areas that we want to improve. We put that game behind us… in our review and now we’re looking forward to the game ahead.

“If you go and play against the European champions and the PRO14 champions in their backyard, it’s going to be a massive challenge, so regardless of history their form currently is very good.

They have a fit squad, they’re confident, they’re playing well in all areas of the game. I thought their scrum is going pretty well, their line-out has been pretty decent, they have a brilliant kicking game and then their D will punish you if they attack, if you turn over ball against them, they will punish you.

“There is no place to hide. You have to go out there and be at your best, both mentally and physically, to beat them.”

This is a serious benchmarking process Munster must go through this evening. With a daunting European trip to an equally intimidating and in-form Exeter Chiefs to follow in seven days, van Graan will get all the feedback he requires to assess the progress or otherwise that has been made following his first pre-season as head coach.

The long-awaited introduction of former All Black Alby Mathewson at scrum-half as cover for the injured Conor Murray was one of the more meaningful positives from the nine-try Ulster romp and, in tandem with Carbery, could provide one of the platforms for a successful return at the Aviva if they continue their fast start as a combination.

So too the other regular Irish internationals now bedded in following their delayed starts to the season. It enables van Graan to live up to the assertion he has made all through the opening weeks of the season that this would be the weekend from which team selections would become more settled, injuries permitting.

There are milestones aplenty to be recognised tonight, as Leinster full-back Rob Kearney makes his 200th appearance for his province, lock Devin Toner becomes the third-highest capped Leinster player of all time, as he wins cap 222, and there could be new centurions on both sides, as former Leinster man Andrew Conway starts at full-back for Munster and scrum-half Luke McGrath prepares for his chance off the bench.

Each and every one of them will be hoping they have something a little more pertinent to celebrate come full time and, for Munster, that they have proved a point or two.