Deysel revs up for return to Thomond

By Jim Stokes

Ulster’s Jean Deysel is back in the swing of things following injury woes last season.

Now he is looking to face his former club when he heads to Thomond Park tomorrow and hopefully help Ulster maintain their unbeaten run in the Guinness PRO14.

Deysel played six games for Munster in the 2017 campaign while on loan from the Sharks before Ulster snapped him up.

Now after putting in two shifts during Ulster’s South African trip, the 33-year-old South African is ready to repay the faith of his coaches.

“These are the games you want to play in. It’s great when it starts like this, when it’s already Tuesday and you’re thinking how tough it’s going to be on Saturday.

“Going down to Thomond Park isn’t going to be easy, and that’ll keep you awake some nights.

“But that is the fun part of the build-up and I think if we all can embrace that challenge, because it’s not going to be easy going to Limerick to play Munster, that’s excitement,” said heavy-hitter Deysel who is happy with the way things are going so far this season.

“I had a short run against the Kings, which I really enjoyed and I think I would have liked to have played a little bit longer. It was a good start for me.

“I had a longer run against the Cheetahs at altitude and that really tested my fitness and I could really see where I was at.

“Now I’ve no issues at all and for the first time in a while my body is feeling really good,” explained Deysel who enjoyed his short time back home.

“Yes, it was a bit surreal as I never thought I’d tour my home country, but it was really good to get back home and see family and friends who were at the game in Bloemfontein,” said Deysel who was brought up in Virginia, a small town 100 miles away.

Coming from Super Rugby, I’ve been on tours where you go and take no points in four games. Taking seven points on tour away from home I think it’s a great thing and it’s the first time Ulster have done a two-week tour in South Africa.

“I know rugby since I was little, and the tour is something I missed when I got here because you really get to know each other on a personal level because no-one’s going home (after the game).

“Everyone is in the hotel so if you sit in your room you’re on your own, otherwise your sitting having breakfast or having a chat together, so I think the benefits you get are getting to know each other on a deeper level.

“That’s so much more rewarding,” said Deysel who believes facing Munster will see just where Ulster are in the pecking order.

“I won’t say it’s a good measure to see where we are, as every week you want to improve, and each week brings new challenges.

“Going to Thomond Park will bring us a phenomenal challenge. I’m not taking anything away from the Cheetahs or the Kings, but this will have a little bit more for Ulster and it is an away inter-pro game.”