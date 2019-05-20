NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Devin Toner to miss Pro14 final

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 01:29 PM

Leinster will be without second row Devin Toner for this Saturday's Guinness Pro14 final with the Glasgow Warriors.

The lock suffered a first-half knee injury during Saturday's semi-final win against Munster.

The province has not put a timeline on his recovery, saying it requires further assessment, but he won't be available for the decider at Parkhead.

Toner's season has been disrupted by injuries, having only recently returned from ankle surgery, which saw him miss most of the Six Nations.

Leinster beat Munster 24-9 to earn their chance to defend their title against the 2015 champions.

