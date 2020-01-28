News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Debut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland team

Debut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland team
Caelan Doris
By Simon Lewis
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 01:29 PM

Andy Farrell has handed Leinster No.8 Caelan Doris a Test debut against Scotland this Saturday at the expense of Peter O’Mahony in his first team announcement as Ireland head coach.

Farrell, promoted from defence coach at the end of last autumn’s World Cup campaign to succeed Joe Schmidt, did not shy away from some big calls on Tuesday as Ireland wound down their warm-weather training camp on the Algarve and prepared to fly back to Dublin.

Dropping vice-captain and flanker O’Mahony from the matchday squad for the Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium will see his Munster back-row team-mate CJ Stander from No.8 to the blindside to make way for the uncapped Doris, 21.

It is unquestionably a form-based selection, Doris having been an influential part of Leinster’s blistering and still unbeaten campaign to date while O’Mahony has struggled for form this season and is named on the bench.

Yet Farrell has gone the other way with his scrum-half options, sticking with the experience of Conor Murray to start at number nine ahead of strong claims for Ulster’s in-form John Cooney, who must settle for a place among the replacements.

Johnny Sexton, named by Farrell as captain for the Six Nations, starts at fly-half as expected having recovered from the knee injury he suffered on December 7 at Northampton while Jordan Larmour has shaken off the foot injury he sustained in Leinster’s final-round pool game at Benetton to take his place at full-back.

Larmour’s inclusion is one of six changes from the side picked by Schmidt for his final game, the World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in Tokyo on October 19. The full-back replaces Rob Kearney, who was omitted from Farrell’s squad.

Rob Herring starts at hooker in the place of retired captain Rory Best with Leinster’s Rónan Kelleher in line for a Test debut as a replacement at number two, while the right-wing berth goes to Andrew Conway ahead of Munster team-mate Keith Earls.

Bundee Aki had been suspended for the quarter-final having been sent off in the final pool game against Samoa but returns to inside centre to replace Robbie Henshaw, who moves onto the bench as the outside-back replacement.

There is also a recall for Devin Toner as second-row replacement having been omitted from Schmidt's World Cup squad.

IRELAND (to play Scotland): J Larmour (Leinster); A Conway (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Stockdale (Ulster); J Sexton (Leinster) - captain, C Murray (Munster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), T Furlong (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster); CJ Stander (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), A Porter (Leinster), D Toner (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J Cooney (Ulster), R Byrne (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster).

More on this topic

Influx of new blood means we should expect the unexpectedInflux of new blood means we should expect the unexpected

Hyde living the Ireland dreamHyde living the Ireland dream

Door remains open for Russell if he can prove he is a team player – TownsendDoor remains open for Russell if he can prove he is a team player – Townsend

Jones planning to test France youngsters with ‘brutal physicality and intensity’Jones planning to test France youngsters with ‘brutal physicality and intensity’

TOPIC: Six Nations

More in this Section

Tottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter MilanTottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan

Reading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcementReading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcement

Controversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League sideControversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League side

Solskjaer hoping memories of PSG comeback can spur Man Utd to overcome CitySolskjaer hoping memories of PSG comeback can spur Man Utd to overcome City


Lifestyle

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

My wife has gone to war. It all started when we got the news that no parent wants to hear — there is a case of headLearner Dad: It turns out that lice thrive on clean and shiny hair

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »