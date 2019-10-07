Davies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against Fiji

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made two changes to the starting line-up for Wednesday’s World Cup clash against Fiji in Oita.

Flanker James Davies and number eight Ross Moriarty both make their first starts of the tournament as Wales target a victory that would confirm a quarter-final place.

Davies replaces Justin Tipuric, while Josh Navidi moves from number eight to blindside flanker instead of Aaron Wainwright, with Moriarty featuring following two powerful performances off the bench.

Gatland has otherwise kept the side the same as that which accounted for Georgia and Australia in Wales’ first two World Cup games.

Here is the first look at our team for #WALvFIJ Dau newid i'r XV cychwynnol am y gêm yn #RWCOita 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #HWFN pic.twitter.com/9JiawzlRSb — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 7, 2019

Davies, meanwhile, will line up alongside his brother – centre Jonathan – as Wales target a third successive World Cup victory over Fiji.

Fly-half Dan Biggar, who failed a head injury assessment during the Wallabies clash in Tokyo eight days ago, is fit to resume.

If Wales beat Fiji and then defeat Uruguay next Sunday, they will reach the last-eight as unbeaten group winners for the first time in a World Cup campaign since 1987.

Among the replacements, Gatland has named Saracens prop Rhys Carre, who made his Test debut during Wales’ World Cup warm-up Tests.

And flanker Aaron Shingler will again provide second-row cover for Jake Ball and captain Alun Wyn Jones, with Wainwright as the back-row substitute.