David McCann to captain Ireland U20s as 37-man Six Nations squad announced

By Stephen Barry
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 01:48 PM

David McCann will captain the Ireland Under-20s as part of a 37-man Six Nations squad dominated by Leinster players.

David McCann
Twenty of the squad are drawn from the eastern province, including 14 forwards.

Ulster Academy back-rower McCann will lead the side, having been involved in last year's Grand Slam success.

He's joined by fellow veterans of that 2019 campaign in Leinster's Thomas Clarkson, who started all five games last season at tighthead, Brian Deeny, John McKee, Charlie Ward, and Max O’Reilly, and Munster Academy second-row Thomas Ahern.

Ahern is one of five Munster representatives, including Cork Constitution out-half Jack Crowley, who has featured heavily for Munster ‘A’ this season and impressed in scoring 13 points for Ireland Under-20s against his native province during the annual challenge match over Christmas.

They're joined by Eoin O’Connor, Cian Hurley, and UCC centre Harry O’Riordan in the squad.

There are four Connacht and seven Ulster players selected, including winger Ethan McIlroy, who made his senior debut for Ulster having come off the bench against Leinster in the PRO14 last month.

"We have been working through the selection process since last year, which has culminated in today’s 37-man squad announcement," said head coach Noel McNamara.

"It was a tough selection and there are a number of players who are unlucky to miss out. It’s important to note at this stage that selection will be ongoing and players from outside this group will have further opportunities to impress throughout the season."

Ireland will return to Musgrave Park this year for their home games, starting against Scotland on Friday, January 31, followed by hosting Wales and Italy.

Ireland Under-20 Six Nations squad

Forwards (20):

Charlie Ward (Tullow RFC / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

Marcus Hannan (Clane RFC / Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

Harry Noonan (Greystones RFC / Old Wesley RFC / Leinster)

Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

John McKee (Campbell College / Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Bobby Sheehan (Clongowes Wood College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

Ryan McMahon (Clongowes Wood College / Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

Brian Deeny (Wexford Wanderers / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

Eoin O'Connor (Waterpark RFC / Young Munster RFC / Munster)

Thomas Ahern (Waterpark RFC / Shannon RFC / Munster)

Joe McCarthy (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

Alex Soroka (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

Cian Prendergast (Newbridge College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

Cian Hurley (CBC Cork / Garryowen FC / Munster)

Sean O'Brien (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

Mark Hernan (St Michael’s College / Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

Anthony Ryan (Clongowes Wood College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

David McCann (RBAI / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)

Joshua Dunne (Denstone College / Galwegians RFC / Connacht).

Backs (17):

Lewis Finlay (Down High School / Malone RFC / Ulster)

Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School / Queens RFC / Ulster)

Jack Crowley (Bandon RFC / Cork Constitution FC / Munster)

Cathal Forde (Coláiste Iognáid / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

Tim Corkery (Kilkenny RFC / Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

Andrew Smith (St Michael’s College / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

Niall Comerford (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

Ethan McIlroy (Methody College / Queens RFC / Ulster)

Diarmuid Kilgallen (Cistercian College Roscrea / Galwegians RFC / Connacht)

Hayden Hyde (Cranleigh School / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

Ben Moxham (Ballymena RFC / Ballymena RFC / Ulster)

Harry O'Riordan (CBC Cork / UCC RFC / Munster)

Luis Faria (Newpark Comprehensive / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

Dan Kelly (Kirkham Grammar / Loughborogh University / IQ Rugby)

Oran McNulty (Millfield School / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

Max O'Reilly (St Gerard’s / Dublin University FC / Leinster).

