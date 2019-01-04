Dave Rennie agrees contract extension with Glasgow

Head coach Dave Rennie has agreed a one-year contract extension with Glasgow Warriors which keeps him at the club until at least the summer of 2020.

Rennie succeeded Gregor Townsend on a two-year deal in 2017.

Speaking to a number of broadcasters ahead of Warriors’ match with Benetton on Saturday, Rennie said: “I’m going to be here for at least another year-and-a-half, possibly longer.

“It’s been really good, we are really happy.”

The Warriors go into the Guinness PRO14 game in Italy after back-to-back defeats by Edinburgh at the end of last year and Rennie is looking for improvement.

He said: “We’ve had a good week of preparation and are looking forward to the challenge of Benetton away.

“Kieran Crowley has done an excellent job around recruitment and development and they are now a genuine play-off contender.

“Our strength has been our ability to convert opportunities, but we haven’t been clinical enough over the past couple of weeks, making more handling errors than in the previous five games.

“That needs to be better this week.”

Sam Johnson returns to the Warriors side for the match at Stadio Comunale di Monigo.

The centre came off the bench against Edinburgh at Scotstoun last Saturday having recovered from a knee injury and starts at inside centre.

He is joined in midfield by Stafford McDowall outside of a half-back pairing of George Horne and Adam Hastings.

Ruaridh Jackson is another one of 10 changes to the starting line-up at full back and is joined in the back three by Niko Matawalu and Robbie Nairn.

Jamie Bhatti and Siua Halanukonuka come into the front row, starting either side of Grant Stewart. Behind them Tim Swinson and Scott Cummings pack down in the engine room.

Ryan Wilson captains the side. He is joined by Chris Fusaro and Adam Ashe at the back of the scrum.

On the bench, Alex Allan returns from suspension and Lee Jones is fit again having recovered from a knee injury.

- Press Association